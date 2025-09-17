Rey Mysterio says his relationship with Dom won’t be reconciled, CM Punk posts IG story (video)

– Rey Mysterio says his relationship with Dominik Mysterio won’t be reconciled:

“Of course not. There’s no way. Yes (the relationship is broken). He really believes he’s the best Mysterio in the world. Now, I mean, can a one night accomplishment overcome 34 years of career? That’s a fan question. I can’t answer that. I wish I could.

“He might wanna be taking over the world of wrestling. I think that’s what he wants. He’s the Scarface of wrestling right now. He’s on cloud nine right now. Let him ride it, let him ride it. I’ll eventually knock him back on his ass.”

– CM Punk on his Instagram Stories while AJ Lee was doing media for WWE Wrestlepalooza:

“I just overheard her say that she’s unpredictable and she doesn’t know what she’s gonna do, and we all might four way kiss. I just want everyone to know that that is not gonna happen.”