Rey Mysterio: “My daughter just stepped into the ring for the first time last week”

Rey Mysterio says his daughter Aalyah was impressive the first time she got in the ring recently:

“My daughter just stepped into the ring for the first time last week with me. She’s had the curiosity, like, ‘What does it feel like?’

“She’s never been in a ring. She’s 24 years old. She’s like, ‘Dad, when are you taking me to the ring, just play around and get in there?’ For a year and a half.

“And then I said, ‘When you graduate.’ She graduated in June, and she’s been bugging me, I said, ‘Okay, let’s go.’

“Took her to the ring and she jumped in there. She impressed me for the first time. Like, a person that has never been in the ring before, to do the things she did, it’s gotta come from the genes. You don’t learn that overnight.”

(source: Shoboy Show)