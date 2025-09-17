Paul Heyman and Tyrus notes

– While speaking on ESPN’s First Take, Paul Heyman addressed the possibility of appearing at Wrestlepalooza and standing ringside with Seth Rollins after being off television since Clash in Paris. He explained that Roman Reigns had choked him out so hard that he burst blood vessels in his eye and isn’t sure if the damage is permanent.

He said, “Roman Reigns choked me out so hard. If you take a look right here, I busted all these blood vessels in my eye. I don’t know if it’s permanent damage or not.” When Stephen A. Smith asked if he felt comfortable being at ringside Saturday night for Rollins, Heyman kept fans guessing. He said he is always confident being at ringside with Seth Rollins, but whether he will actually be there depends on the strategy for the night.

– Tyrus says he’s been getting disturbing, aggressive religious messages and emails pressuring him to “take up the cause.”

The messages include prayer-threats that his wife and children “will burn in hell” unless he listens to the senders’ stories. He keeps his faith private, doesn’t discuss religion publicly, and these attacks have led his wife and daughter to remove themselves from his social media. His staff is upset by the aggressive DMs and emails. He asks people to respect his and his family’s privacy and to stop contacting him about religion.