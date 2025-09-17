Kevin Nash reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension, title match announced for No Mercy

– Kevin Nash blasted ABC for suspending Jimmy Kimmel over Charlie Kirk comments, saying he won’t watch the network anymore, accusing them of stifling free speech, and calling the decision “pathetic.” He added he’ll wait to see where Kimmel ends up.

Well @ABCNetwork you're programming will not be viewed in my home. I guess freedom of speech doesn't exist at your network. In times like this America looks for a spine. I'll wait and see where @jimmykimmel lands. Pathetic! — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) September 17, 2025

– Jacy Jayne will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Lola Vice at NXT No Mercy.