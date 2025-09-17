Kevin Nash reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension, title match announced for No Mercy

Steve Gerweck
Kevin Nash blasted ABC for suspending Jimmy Kimmel over Charlie Kirk comments, saying he won’t watch the network anymore, accusing them of stifling free speech, and calling the decision “pathetic.” He added he’ll wait to see where Kimmel ends up.

Jacy Jayne will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Lola Vice at NXT No Mercy.

