Jack Swagger on a possible Royal Rumble appearance, Mercedes wants one more match with Bayley

– In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Hager was asked directly if fans might see him make a one-night return for the Rumble match. His response was blunt and to the point: “I sincerely doubt it.”

When asked to elaborate on why a return isn’t likely, Hager added: “I don’t think they like me very much.” Pressed to clarify who exactly he was referring to, Hager didn’t name names—but made it clear who he believed had no interest in bringing him back: “Whoever books the Royal Rumble.

– Mercedes Mone says she wants one more match with Bayley:

It’s my dream to have one more with her before I retire but if it doesn’t happen I’m so happy with the matches we did have. — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) September 17, 2025