ESPN to produce two Wrestlepalooza pre-event shows, Millie McKenzie update

– ESPN will produce two of its own Wrestlepalooza pre-event shows.

The first is an ESPN Wrestlepalooza Special on Friday, September 19, from 3-4 p.m. EST on ESPN2 and the ESPN App. Peter Rosenberg will host the special alongside guest analyst Tyrese Haliburton. The show will feature appearances from WWE Superstars.

Then on Saturday, September 20, Road to Wrestlepalooza – an on-site, pre-event show will air on ESPN social media platforms, including YouTube, as well as on the ESPN App from 3 to 5 p.m. EST to lead into the Wrestlepalooza pre-show.

