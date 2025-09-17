Dana White says he is not a fan of pro wrestling, CM Punk’s favorite wrestlers (video)

UFC President Dana White made it clear that professional wrestling isn’t something he follows. “I’m not a fan. I don’t watch WWE. I’m into fighting man, that’s what I do,” he said when asked about his interest in WWE. Despite not keeping up with it, White gave credit to the performers, emphasizing their talent and physical ability. “I definitely respect the athleticism it takes. I told you (Logan Paul) when you first started doing it, I said, ‘Man, you’re a hell of an athlete, you’re good.’” He acknowledged that WWE requires a unique skill set, calling it “impressive to see what these guys do.” However, White admitted it’s simply not his preference anymore, adding, “It’s just not my thing. When I was younger I liked it.”

Source: Impaulsive

CM Punk gives his personal favorite 6 Pro Wrestlers of all time:

Cm Punk gives his personal favorite 6 Pro Wrestlers of all time. Bret Hart

Roddy Piper

Terry Funk

Eddie Guerrero

Harley Race

Dusty Rhodes (@PardonMyTake) pic.twitter.com/OuG8HdkO9L — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 17, 2025