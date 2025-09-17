CM Punk reflects on his current mindset in WWE, Cardona and Green visit Disney World (photo)

– CM Punk reflected on his current mindset in WWE, noting he’s much more relaxed compared to his earlier days. He admitted that in the past, he was more defiant, but now he sees value in collaboration: “There’s a lot of great minds that I work with… maybe back in the day I would say, ‘No, I know what to do.’ Now I’m more — I guess I’m just kind of chill now.”

He explained that he embraces ideas from others, even when they weren’t his own, because they can spark creative possibilities. “There’s a magic about maybe taking something that you didn’t see or you didn’t think of — somebody else’s idea — and going, ‘Oh, you know what, yeah, okay, I can do that with this.’”

Unlike before, Punk doesn’t feel the need to push creative pitches for himself. Instead, he follows a philosophy similar to John Cena’s: “I don’t really pitch things, and I’ve taken a page out of Cena’s book — they deal ’em, I play ’em.” These days, most of his creative suggestions are geared toward helping others, while he focuses on adapting and “rolling with it.”

(Source: Pardon My Take)

