CM Punk offers his opinion of Logan Paul, having real life friction with opponents

– CM Punk says Logan Paul isn’t even in the top 100 wrestlers of all time.

“Not even top 100. Very good. Very skilled. Picked it up very, very fast. You’re talking to a wrestling history buff. And if he wants to get offended at that, that’s fine.”

(Pardon My Take)

– Punk comments on having real-life issues with people he feuds with:

“If you’re a true professional, you don’t have to even remotely like the guy you work with. But the business is built on trust. So if someone’s gonna try to double-cross me, now that’s a whole different problem.

“But I work with professionals who aren’t gonna do that, because I think they do realize, if we do that, there’s gonna be some sort of a problem.

“But yeah, I’m not going out to dinner with these guys. Some of them don’t like me. Some of them, I don’t care for. And that’s the magic, that’s the line we get to weave in and out.”

(Pardon My Take)