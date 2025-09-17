Bully Ray encourages Tony Khan to counter-program WrestleMania 43

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on AEW President Tony Khan potentially taking advantage of WrestleMania 43 being in Saudi Arabia…

“The opportunity for Tony Khan, during WrestleMania of 2027, to put on an event in the United States, WrestleMania-esque, for the people here, for the WrestleCon to piggyback off of, for the independent wrestling companies to piggyback off of. It’s right there in front of him, man. This is your opportunity to put on an event for the United States, where, ‘okay, wrestling fans, if they want to take their show all the way over there, fine. Here is what we’re doing.’”

Bully Ray’s co-host David Lagreca chimed in…

“I love it. Let’s just say Chicago. In Chicago, have AEW’s version of the Great American Bash. Let’s do it. Let’s do it here in the stadium the same day as WrestleMania 43. We see the WWE counter programming AEW all the time. This would be a great opportunity for AEW to counter program the biggest show on WWE’s calendar.”