9/17/25 AEW September to Remember Coverage

Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Venue: Canada Life Place

Commentary Team: Bryan Danielson, Excalibur, and Taz

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces the AEW World Champion, Adam Page, and the number one contender, Kyle Fletcher, who is with Don Callis, for their contract signing. Schiavone tries to give the contract to Fletcher, but Callis stops him and says he has something important to say to Page. Callis says he remembes when he took the title from him when he beat Kenny Omega years ago and says he is ready for Fletcher to bring it back to the Family. Page says he is glad that Fletcher has agreed to do the match on his own, because he sees the potential in him.

Page says Fletcher could be in AEW for decades and could be someone that the roster looks to to carry the company forward. Page says Fletcher will have to be worthy of that and will have to prove that he can do it on his own. Page says the contract says that if anyone in the Family gets involved in the match, Fletcher will be disqualified and will be stripped of the AEW TNT Championship. Callis flips out, but Fletcher is calm and says it doesn’t scare him. Fletcher says he is scared of nothing and nobody being involved will change nothing. Fletcher says he is the best to ever step in an AEW ring and he will fulfill his destiny at All Out by coming the AEW Men’s World Champion.

Fletcher says he is better than Page was in 2019 and 2021, and he is better than he is right now. Fletcher says AEW doesn’t need Page or Omega anymore, but it does need him. Page says he knows how it feels to be Fletcher, but Fletcher doesn’t know how it will feel the morning after All Out. Page says everything that Fletcher gives him will not be enough. Schiavone says the match is official after they both sign the contract, and then Fletcher says there is one more thing.

Fletcher says he is a man of his word with no physicality during the signing, and no interference this Saturday, but he promises he will leave Page bloody and beaten by the end of the night. Fletcher tells Page to say his full name before leaving the ring with Callis.

A video package for the feud between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley airs.

Match 1 – Singles Match

Jon Moxley (w/Daniel Garcia and Marina Shafir) vs. Roderick Strong (w/Kyle O’Reilly)

Strong delivers a dropkick to Garcia through the ropes, and then chops Moxley around the ring. Moxley comes back with shots on the outside, but Strong delivers a back-breaker over the top of the barricade. Strong gets Moxley back into the ring, but Moxley beats him down with elbow strikes. Moxley stands on Strong’s face, and then delivers right hands. Moxley delivers right jabs, but Strong comes back with a dropkick. Moxley goes to the outside and Strong follows, but Shafir gets in his way. Garcia and O’Reilly get in each other’s faces, and then Moxley punches Strong in the throat and throws him over the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley slams Strong down and goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two. Moxley applies a wrist-lock and grinds his elbow into Strong’s face. Strong comes back with a kick to the face and follows with chops. Strong delivers a clothesline and a dropkick, and then follows with a gut-buster. Strong delivers a rising knee strike and slams Moxley down for a two count. They exchange chops and Moxley delivers a piledriver for a two count. Moxley locks in an arm-bar, but Strong gets free and they exchange elbow strikes.

Moxley pokes Strong in the eye, but Strong comes back with the Strong Kick. Strong goes for the cover, but Moxley floats over and goes for the Bulldog Choke. Strong gets free, takes Moxley down, and gets another two count. Strong takes Moxley up top, but Moxley bites his hand and sends him back down. Strong comes back with an enzuigiri and delivers a side-suplex from the top for another two count. Strong spears Moxley to the floor and gets him back into the ring. Garcia grabs Strong’s leg, but O’Reilly goes after him and they brawl on the outside.

Moxley gets a roll-up for a two count, and Strong comes back with a knee strike. Strong runs the ropes, but Wheeler Yuta runs out and trips him up. Moxley delivers the Paradigm Shift, locks in the Bulldog Choke, and Strong taps out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

A video package for the feud between Mark Briscoe and MJF airs. Another video airs of MJF storming into Tony Khan’s office last Saturday at Collision airs. MJF says Khan has screwed him numerous times, so he owes him one. MJF tries to get out of the Tables and Thumbtacks Match against Briscoe at All Out, and Khan says MJF has done nothing but insult the integrity of the company and professional wrestling, so he owes MJF nothing. MJF says when there is another Briscoe in the dirt, it’s on Khan.

Match 2 – Singles Match

Bobby Lashley (w/MVP and Shelton Benjamin) vs. Toa Liona (w/Bishop Kaun and Ricochet)

They lock up and Liona backs Lashley into the corner. Liona delivers back elbows and stomps him down. Lions chokes Lashley over the top rope and delivers right hands, but Lashley turns it around with a kick to the midsection and right hands of his own. Liona comes back with a kick to the face and stands on Lashley’s back. They go to the apron and Lashley goes for a suplex, but Liona counters with a headbutt and delivers a Samoan Drop on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Lashley takes Liona down, and then they exchange elbow strikes. Lashley takes advantage, but then they both go for clotheslines. Lashley delivers a belly-to-belly suplex, but Liona stands right back up. Lashley spears him in the corner, but Liona comes back with a headbutt. Lashley comes back with a flatliner and goes for a Spear, but Liona ducks to the floor. Lashley follows and delivers a Spear on the outside. Ricochet stands in front of Liona, but MVP takes him down and slams him into the barricade. Lashley gets Liona back into the ring, but Kaun gets on the apron.

Lashley goes after him, and Benjamin drops Kaun with a thrust kick. Liona drops Lashley with a Pounce and goes for the cover, but Lashley kicks out at two. Liona picks Lashley up, but Lashley gets free and locks in a Full Nelson. Lions pushes off the ropes and gets a one count, but Lashley keeps the hold applied and Lions passes out.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

-After the match, Kaun, Ricochet, MVP, and Benjamin get in the ring and brawl, and the Hurt Syndicate are left standing as Ricochet adn GOA back up the ramp.

