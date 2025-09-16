WWE News and Notes

– Last week’s Raw on Neflix did 2,600,000 global views through 7 days.

– Smackdown last Friday drew 1,316,000 viewers, down 269,000 viewers from the previous show which had the return of Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee.

– Seth Rollins spoke about the unique dynamic of working with Becky Lynch in WWE, highlighting both their professional and personal connection. He described their relationship as a process of mutual improvement: “iron sharpens iron”, noting that they met early in their careers around 2014–2015, became friends, and eventually grew romantically. Rollins emphasized how their differing approaches help them learn from each other: “the way she preps is different than how I prep, and the way she performs and interacts is different – so we get to learn from each other, we get to bounce stuff off of each other.”

He also praised their shared understanding of the demands of wrestling: “we understand the grind. We understand what it takes on the other side of it. So there’s no pressure.” Finally, Rollins credited their strong communication for making both their on-screen partnership and off-screen life seamless: “The ease with which we’re able to communicate, I think makes the partnership on-screen fantastic, obviously off-screen makes life super easy and fun.”

