Video: Vaquer on her success in NXT, nearly losing her NXT theme song, Naomi match cancelled, more

On her success in NXT:

“It’s a really nice experience. Because when WWE called me, they asked me if I want to go main roster or NXT. And I say, main roster. But after I think a lot, I say, okay, maybe I know I need to learn how everything works here. So after I say no, I go to NXT, and many people say, ‘What are you doing? You’re crazy.’ And I say no, because I’m in no rush. I like to do things step by step, no rush, and I need to learn English. I need to learn the style. I need to learn that WWE style, how they train in the PC, different training. So I started in NXT slow, take my time and try to learn every day. But I really enjoy NXT because it’s like family. I really miss the people there and I had the NXT title and the NXT North American Title at the same time, in the best women’s division. So now I’m so happy. I’m so happy. Make history with my first title in WWE, so it’s the beginning of the big dream.”

Did you think it would happen so quickly?

“No, I think because before WWE always take a long time to take a title. But I know it takes more hard work. But before WWE, every company, I take the more important title before WWE. So when I come to WWE, I say, okay, the beginning, I’m here, but now I will be champion. So the first step is the NXT Championship, and after, yeah, double champ.”

On nearly losing her NXT theme song:

“I love my music. I remember when I went to Raw, they said, change my music. And I said, please [don’t change it]. I talked with Shawn Michaels and said, ‘Shawn, please, I love my music. I don’t want to change.’ And he was like, ‘Okay, let me see what we can do.’ And, yeah, I think people love the music too.”

On Booker T’s reaction to The Devil’s Kiss:

“I love Booker T. I miss Booker T on Raw. Because he really made people feel my move. I love that.”

On pointing to Booker before doing the move in NXT:

“In my last title match in NXT, I saw Booker and was like, this is for you.”

On future dream matches:

“One-on-one with Asuka. I really want it because it’s not been one-on-one. Asuka or Rhea, Mami versus Mamasita.”

On her match with Naomi being cancelled:

“Yeah, everything changed about that. So I’m sad for the match, I’m so happy for Naomi. But everything I think is better because I have more time for training, focused on the next match with IYO. Amazing. She’s amazing. So versus IYO and ESPN, big show with WWE Wrestlepalooza. So it’s like, amazing. It’s really, really amazing. Sometimes everything changes for one reason. It’s my dad’s birthday, and he come for first time to watch my match live. So everything is perfect.”