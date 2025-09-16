Updates on The Great Khali (video), Andrade, Summer Rae, and more

– WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali, at 7-foot-2, meets up with the 8-foot-2 Karan Singh and wants him to become a WWE Superstar

“He is very tall kid I want to make him WWE superstar I want really help him”

– Summer Rae via X:

– Andrade thanks WWE in his latest Instagram post:

– and…

