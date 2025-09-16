TNA talent sends multiple warnings during NXT Homecoming

TNA stars sent multiple warnings to NXT stars during NXT Homecoming.

NXT celebrates its past but disrespects TNA’s future. Many will talk about it. A few will do something about it. Consider this a warning @ShawnMichaels. @WWENXT #NXTHomecoming — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAli_X) September 17, 2025

Looking forward to checking out #NXTHomecoming tonight. But looking more forward to finally bringing the @ThisIsTNA title back home where it belongs. Tired of a @WWENXT talent thinking he runs TNA just cuz he holds our title. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 17, 2025

Trick vs Oba is set up for the TNA Title at #NXTHomecoming?!? Even tho Trick is a @WWENXT talent who currently holds the @ThisIsTNA Championship, he shouldn’t be defending against a NXT talent. This is utter BS – It’s a TNA title & should always be defended against TNA talent! — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 17, 2025

So far, #NXTHomecoming is just making me want to pick a fight and show what @ThisIsTNA and your favorite killer is all about… — (@Kelly_WP) September 17, 2025

What’s this #NXTHomecoming without me… I started there… finished there… came back around and made HISTORY there… & still no invite… I should be the HOMECOMING QUEEN tonight … @WWENXT — Ash By Elegance (@Ashamae_Sebera) September 17, 2025

Funny how @WWENXT thinks they can just offer up OUR championship in a title vs title match acting like @ThisIsTNA has no say in the matter Truth is We’ve let this type of stuff happen for too long

Time for a change #NXTHomecoming TRUST THE SYSTEM — Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) September 17, 2025