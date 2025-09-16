Steph Vaquer explained the origins of her signature move, Toni Storm on women main eventing a PPV

– Stephanie Vaquer explained the origins of her signature move, the Devil’s Kiss, recalling how it came about during training: “I was training. I tried to do something with my coach… the position changed and I said, ‘This is nice. You can take a DDT, but many DDTs, and not to the neck.’”

Despite early pushback, she stuck with it. “I remember the first time I did it in Mexico, and many people said it looked weird and not good. I said, ‘No, I like it.’ ‘Maybe don’t do it. It looks weird.’ ‘No, I like it.’”

Vaquer emphasized her persistence in keeping the move, saying, “I kept it for a long time. Now, look. It’s a big move.”

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

– AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm Talks About the Women Main Eventing A PPV

Storm was a guest on the Sandman podcast, where she gave a hilarious answer to the concept of a women’s match headlining an AEW PPV.

“It’s too late at night for me,” Storm said jokingly, “We’re going to have to wait for somebody else.”

(Source: The Sandman Podcast)