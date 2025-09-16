Shotzi Blackheart on Ronda Rousey: “people don’t give her enough credit”

During an interview with TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast, former WWE star Shotzi Blackheart discussed Ronda Rousey. Here are the highlights…

Working with Ronda: “I really like working with Ronda. Like, she was always so cool. She would like invite me to her house to come train with her. And she was always down, like, to just take the most brutal bumps, especially like, after our, like, pay-per-view match, she was taking some crazy bumps for me. And she would go and look and find all of my craziest moves. And she would be like, I want to take this. Let me take this. So, yeah, she was always so down. You know, people don’t give her enough credit. And when she’s focused, she’s laser-focused on making something look really awesome.”

If Ronda was too “stiff” in the ring: “No, like all of her strikes and stuff, I didn’t feel at all. She just made them look really good. Like her Judo throws are pretty gnarly to take. Those are legit. But other than that, yeah, none of her stuff really landed crazy, like I didn’t feel at absolutely wrecked after wrestling her.”

