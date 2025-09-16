Ricochet opens up about his departure from WWE, El Grande Americano booked for AAA’s Alianzas

– Ricochet opened up about his departure from WWE, emphasizing that he didn’t feel the company made a genuine effort to keep him once his contract expired. “For me, they didn’t try. They made an offer, we just couldn’t agree, okay, I’m out,” he said, clarifying that WWE did extend an offer but nothing substantial was communicated to make him reconsider staying. He added, “They didn’t, for me at least, they didn’t really let me know they wanted me to stay. Who knows if that would have changed my mind anyway. This is just my experience.” Ricochet acknowledged that experiences vary, noting, “They may feel different. I didn’t feel they really sat me down and were like, ‘We want you to stay.’ Everyone has different experiences. That’s just how I felt.”

(Source: The Ariel Helwani Show)

– Dragon Lee vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. El Grande Americano on September 27th. The same event where Dominik Mysterio will make his first AAA appearance in Mexico as the AAA Mega Champion.

La Lucha Estelar estará de lujo con la presencia de Hijo del Vikingo Dragon Lee El Grande Americano. ¡Qué grandes sorpresas nos da la Gira #AlianzasAAA! 27 de septiembre. / ⌚ 8 PM.

— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) September 16, 2025