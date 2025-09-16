Ricochet on Samantha Irvin’s potential interest in AEW

Ricochet reflected on Samantha Irvin’s time as a WWE ring announcer and her potential interest in AEW, emphasizing that her ambitions went far beyond simply announcing matches. He explained that she had been contemplating leaving WWE “six or seven months before I was [leaving],” because, while she “loved the actual act and being in the front row,” announcing wasn’t her dream. She wanted to do more than just “saying someone’s weight and hometown.”

He described how influential figures like Paul Heyman and Michael Hayes recognized her potential. Hayes even asked, “You want to learn more, don’t you?” to which she enthusiastically responded, “Absolutely.” Ricochet praised her talent, saying, “She was so good at it. You have to think, if you had Mariah Carey…be a ring announcer, it’s going to be awesome.”

Ricochet highlighted her meticulous preparation, noting he once saw her writing in a notebook. He initially assumed she was writing “music notes,” but it was actually “Rhea Ripley, but it’s how it’s going to sound in her head when she says Rhea Ripley.” She carefully considered timing, character, and even how the beat of the music would interact with her announcement. Her aim was to “put that effort into a character” and see how far she could push her performance beyond announcing.

He clarified that her departure wasn’t driven by music, as she had “always done music” and had been performing in show choir and drama clubs for decades, even releasing an album in 2015–2016. Instead, she felt “stuck in this role” and wanted to act, treating the ring announcer job as a role rather than her ultimate career path. Ricochet compared this to his own return to his indie wrestling roots: “Same thing with her…Music has always been her thing.” Ultimately, once Ricochet left WWE, she saw the opportunity to pursue her broader ambitions and “made up her mind after that.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show