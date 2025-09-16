NXT Report, 9/16/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode from NXT. Booker T and Vic Joseph are on the call.

DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes

NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Tyler Breeze

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame

All this and more on tonight’s episode labeled Homecoming.

The show starts with a tremendous video package showing past stars from the promotion from its inception until now. Triple H heads out to start the show. This certainly makes the show feel special and give it an old school feel. He calls everyone special who is involved with the promotion past and present. He then calls the fans special too. Shawn Michaels comes out next. He says his team is ready to steer the ship to the future. Triple H and Shawn then have an uncomfortable stare down when Triple H says he wants to come back. Steven Regal‘s music hits next. He says he knows how to fix this… War Games. Charlotte Flair and Alexia Bliss come out next. Charlotte says the women run NXT. The segment ends with the tag champs soaking up to the crowd.

Match 1. Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame (with the Culling) VS WWE Tag Team Champions, Charlotte Flair and Alexia Bliss

Tatum and Alexia start off with the two goth girls working slickly to avoid strikes. Dame and Charlotte both enter. Dame looks and carries herself like a star and looks at ease in the ring with Flair. Bliss tags in blindly and they double neckbreaker Izzi and then Tatum. We goto break. As we return, Charlotte is holding off Izzi and Tatum with chops. Izzi starts facepalming Flair repeatedly and this forces a tag. Bliss dropkicks Paxley and lands some knee strikes. Bliss goes to the top, and goes for a twisted bliss, Spears distracts her and Tatum pulls her knees up to block the hold. Bliss kicks out at two. Tatum goes for a pin, Flair breaks it up. Paxley misses a 450. Sister Abigail and it is over.

Winners, Charlotte Flair and Alexia Bliss

Sol Ruca and Zaria are shown arguing backstage. Several wrestlers enter the segment, but none made a bigger impact then Shayna Baszler. She tells the girls to apologize and be better.

Match 2. Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa, DIY VS Carmelo Hayes and TNA World Champion, Trick Williams

Melo and Gargano start off fast. They both try to take each other down, but a tag to Williams off a whip leads to a huge dropkick by Trick. They don’t keep the advantage. Johnny punts Trick from the apron and then dives on the floor on them. We go to break. Back Gargano is landing double knees to both Melo and Trick. Gargano spears Melo for two. Trick tags in and delivers a series of kicks and flapjacks Johnny and pop up punches Ciampa. Melo tags himself in and takes out Ciampa. Trick doesn’t like it. He almost jumps Melo, but takes Gargano to the floor with a lariat. Melo and Trick hug. Ciampa mounts Tricks shoulders. Melo lariats him off Trick, but Ciampa kicks out at two. Johnny and Trick trade blows. Ciampa power backbreakers Melo. Trick eats a driver by Ciampa. Melo takes out Trick from the ring to save him from a double team. Hayes takes on both and eats a shattered machine and meet in the middle. Trick makes the save. The Miz comes out of nowhere and hits the skull crushing finale on Gargano on the floor. He throws Johnny to Melo, who legdrops him from the top and it is over.

Winners, Melo and Trick

We see Tyler Breeze in the back staring at himself.

US Champ, Sami Zayn is interviewed backstage. He says he sees a lot of himself in Je’Von Evans. Just then Josh Briggs cuts off Sami and tells him he is wrong. Evans dives on Briggs from off camera and they brawl. Sami breaks it up and he tells Evans he has big future and the sky is the limit.

Match 3. North American Champ, Ethan Page VS Tyler Breeze

Page shoulders Tyler to the mat to start off. Page does it again, but tries for a third and Tyler lands a dropkick. Breeze then uses his speed to frustrate Page, until Ethan throws a straight right. We cut to break, but return with Breeze slipping out of a Ego’s Edge and throwing a flying forearm. Page lands a Ego’s Edge for two. Dr Wagner watches from the front row. He is bothering Page. Breeze catches Page and clips him and wraps his legs around the post for a figure four. Breeze then locks on the sharpshooter in the center of the ring. Page gets free, but gets super kicked for two. They end up on the top, but Breeze slips out and lands a spinning heal kick. Page catches Breeze on the top and hits a twisted grin for the win.

Winner, Ethan Page

Tavion Heights is approached with Damien Priest. He gives him some words of wisdom. Priest tells him he is getting a shot at Page.

Grayson Waller Effect

Ricky Saints is his guest with Oba Femi, The NXT Champ. Grayson makes fun of both of his guests and their names. Oba takes the mic and calls Ricky underwhelming. He tells Ricky all he wants to do is leave NXT and carry Cody Rhodes bags on the main roster. Saints calls Oba out for being pampered. He then says all he has done in the past is going to be for his time. Trick Williams comes out and says he still wants that title. Grayson sets up a title for title match with Trick and Oba next week, winner gets Saints at No Mercy. Oba cuts off Grayson and finishes the segment saying he will stand tall.

Wren Sinclair and Charlie Dempsey are approached by Bobby Roode. Joe Hendry then appears. Roode tells Hendry to get the NXT Championship.

Lexis King is in the ring as we return. He calls the black and gold era is overrated. He then says all those stars have moved on, but he is there. Myles Borne is then brought up. He says he will get him. The lights go out and out comes Finn Balor to his old music. Myles attacks King from behind. Balor then does the CEG to finish King off. Myles and Balor celebrate. is in the ring as we return. He calls the black and gold era is overrated. He then says all those stars have moved on, but he is there. Myles Borne is then brought up. He says he will get him. The lights go out and out comesto his old music. Myles attacks King from behind. Balor then does the CEG to finish King off. Myles and Balor celebrate.

DarkState are approached by Montez Ford backstage. He warns them of the target on their back. We see Bianca Belair in the crowd. are approached bybackstage. He warns them of the target on their back. We seein the crowd.

Match 4. Fatal Influence (NXT Champion, Jane, Fallon Henley and Jasmine Nyx) VS Lyra Valkyria, Stephanie Vaquer and Rhea Ripley

Fatal Influence start off quick with a series of quick tags on Steph. They use some nice combo offense. Jane lands a spinning neck breaker, but Lyra tags in and gets in control. Nyx is left alone in the ring and she is triple teamed and thrown from the ring by Rhea. We goto break. In the split screen, we see Fallon Henley take control of Lyra and she lays in some serious damage. Jane tags in, the champion continues the momentum. Nyx delivers a fishermen’s and floats to a front facelock. She then soccer kicks Lyra in the face. Fallon tags in. they flapjack Lyra. Lights out by Jane gets a two count. Lyra hits a powerbomb on Jane. Nyx and Steph tag in. Steph comes in hot and takes out Nyx and Henley. Jane makes the save. Fallon and Nyx double Steph. Jane tags in. Rhea tags in. She clotheslines Jane repeatedly. Then she lands a fallaway slam. Henley makes the save, but Steph makes the save. Lyra takes out Nyx. Rhea and Steph do the face drive move in tandem on Fallon and Jane. Jane bails, but Lola Vice cuts her off and backfists her. Rhea hits riptide and it is over.

Winners,

Rhea, Steph and Lyra

Trick and Oba are shown with Ava and William Regal backstage. Next week is the one on one match.