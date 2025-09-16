New AAA Mega champion Dom Mysterio set for AAA return on September 27

Dominik Mysterio is returning to AAA for the television tapings on Saturday, September 27 from the Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City.

This will be his first appearance as the new AAA Mega champion, a title which he won from El Hijo del Vikingo last week at the Worlds Collide: Las Vegas event.

His appearance was announced by AAA in a post on X and Mysterio will be having his championship celebration during the show.

Tickets are available at boletomovil.com.

La celebración de Dominik Mysterio (@DomMysterio35) como nuevo Megacampeón AAA tras #WorldsCollide continúa y tendrá lugar este 27 de septiembre en la Gira #AlianzasAAA en la CDMX. ⌚ 8 PM.

