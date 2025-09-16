More names announced for tonight’s NXT Homecoming

More talent have all been announced for tonight’s NXT:
GLORIOUS!
Bobby Roode will be at #NXTHomecoming TONIGHT at Full Sail!
8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/6MZrPMewN3
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 16, 2025
One of the greatest #WWENXT Superstars of all time @SamiZayn returns to Full Sail TONIGHT for #NXTHomecoming!
8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/lhEyubW0q8
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 16, 2025
The Prince returns. @FinnBalor comes back to #WWENXT for #NXTHomecoming TONIGHT at Full Sail!
8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/rHNFUwcJ77
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 16, 2025
plus:
Ricky Saints & Oba Femi on The Grayson Waller Effect
• Ethan Page (C) vs Tyler Breeze for the NXT North American Title
• Trick Melo Gang vs DIY
• Lyra Valkyria, Rhea Ripley & Stephanie Vaquer vs Fatal Influence