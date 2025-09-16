More names announced for tonight’s NXT Homecoming

More talent have all been announced for tonight’s NXT:

plus:

Ricky Saints & Oba Femi on The Grayson Waller Effect
Ethan Page (C) vs Tyler Breeze for the NXT North American Title
• Trick Melo Gang vs DIY
• Lyra Valkyria, Rhea Ripley & Stephanie Vaquer vs Fatal Influence

