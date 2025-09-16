Keith Lee update

Keith Lee is confident that he will step back into the ring, though he isn’t revealing when or in what capacity. The wrestler has been sidelined since December 2023 after being deemed medically unfit to compete. Amid fan speculation about his eventual return, Lee reassured a fan on Monday that he is certain it will happen. He wrote,

“You honor me. I appreciate you for that. All my gratitude.

I’d like to take this moment to remind you, that you also, are boundless.

Additionally, I’ll take a moment to reassure you that a return to the ring will certainly happen. Though I won’t posit how or when.

Much love.”

You honor me. I appreciate you for that. All my gratitude. I'd like to take this moment to remind you, that you also, are boundless. Additionally, I'll take a moment to reassure you that a return to the ring will certainly happen. Though I won't posit how or when. Much love. https://t.co/QoAFummFQ6 — Loving Lee (@RealKeithLee) September 15, 2025