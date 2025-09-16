JBL defends WWE’s decision to bring Wrestlemania to Saudi Arabia, EY stop pitching ideas in WWE

JBL firmly defended WWE’s decision to bring WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia, making it clear that he “100% do not agree with that dissent at all.” He questioned the motives of those criticizing the move, asking, “Are they doing it for selfish reasons? … I just wanna be heard, I’m a spoiled brat, or I really believe this and that’s my voice speaking out.”

While acknowledging that people want their voices heard, JBL argued critics are “misguided” and stressed that WWE isn’t in the business of being moral arbiters. He pointed out the inconsistency of singling out Saudi Arabia, noting, “Obviously we’re not the moral police, and you say, ‘Well you can’t do business with this country because of this, this and this.’ You can list that for pretty much any country, including ours, pretty easily.”

Source: Something to Wrestle with John Layfield

Eric Young stops pitching ideas during his WWE run within the company.

Despite Young’s run in WWE ending in 2020! Young explains his reasons for not pitching anymore ideas. Eric was pitching some cool ideas until WWE decided to take his ideas & give them to other wrestlers. He wasn’t going to go into discussion, though if his ideas were given to others, he felt he was wasting his breath.

Source: Developmentally Speaking Podcast