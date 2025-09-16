Booker T shares his perspective on Andrade’s WWE departure

Booker T shared his perspective on Andrade’s WWE departure, praising his talent while also pointing out some challenges. He admitted, “I don’t know what happened. But I know since Andrade came back, he really hadn’t been used a whole lot.” Despite limited opportunities, Booker highlighted Andrade’s skills, saying, “The dude’s a hell of a worker. I always thought Andrade was a really, really good worker.”

He admired Andrade’s versatility in blending styles: “He had the American style pretty much down and then he started flying and doing stuff, I was like, ‘Wow, this guy’s really, really good.'” Booker speculated about Andrade’s future, noting his possible connection to AAA: “Do you think maybe he might just be relocated to AAA? I think he had something to do with the AAA show… I definitely think a guy like that is too good of a worker to just say, ‘Ah, let’s forget about him and throw him out to pasture.'”

Still, Booker also suggested language barriers may have limited Andrade in WWE: “Not being able to speak English fluent (holds you back), it really does… I think that might have held Andrade back just a little bit.” He compared this to Eddie Guerrero’s success, emphasizing that bilingualism gave Eddie an edge: “That’s why a guy like Eddie went so far in the business, because he was fluent in Spanish as well as English.”

