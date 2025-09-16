Booker T: “I wish I had a chance to work with Jade Cargill”

Booker T expressed his desire to personally mentor Jade Cargill, saying he saw areas in her recent performance that could be improved. He emphasized that “I wish I had a chance to work with Jade Cargill and really got a chance to fine tune some things… to really put her on the right path of going out there and doing what I know she wants to do more than anything, and that’s take over the WWE women’s division.”

He views her as a talent with untapped potential, noting that “she’s still such a work-in-progress, she’s still such a raw piece of clay that’s being molded into something special. And me personally, I would love to be that sculptor as far as getting her on the right track.”

Booker T even extended an open invitation, telling her, “Hopefully if she hears this message, Jade, give me a call so we can get you down to Reality of Wrestling and we can get into the laboratory… Let’s go to work, let’s go to work.”

He explained his philosophy of pushing talent into deep self-reflection, adding that “self interrogation mode… that’s when you start asking yourself the real questions, the tough questions. ‘Am I really made for this? Is it really my time? What is it gonna take for me to take over?’”

Source: Hall of Fame