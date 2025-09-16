Andrade responds to MJF

MJF offered to grab a margarita with Andrade following Andrade’s WWE departure, but Andrade wasn’t interested.

As we reported over the weekend here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Andrade was released from WWE in what was said to be a “disciplinary” situation. MJF, who previously worked with Andrade in AEW, took to Twitter to tag him — mocking Mexico as part of his ongoing feud with Mistico — and suggested they share a drink. He wrote,

“Ay yo @AndradeElIdolo Ima be in Mexico beating the ever loving sh*t out of Mistico @CMLL_OFICIAL in front of all your broke ass countrymen. Lmk if you wanna grab a marg before I hop on my jet to Toronto to whoop Mark Briscoe’s hillbilly ass.”

Andrade responded with a middle finger emoji, prompting MJF to reply with the following,

“Oh it’s like that? Okay, Perro.”