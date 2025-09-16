AJ Lee documents her day on Instagram (video), CMLL on PPV, IYO SKY note

– IYO SKY via X:
We FINALLY signed the contract!!
This IS official!!
Stephanie…I’m so excited to see you again at Wrestlepalooza.
NOS VEMOS PRONTO
And… I’m super excited that IYO SKY WILL becoming the TWO TIMES (2 Times) WWE Women's World Champion!!!
Any Day, ANY TIME, I believe in… pic.twitter.com/vDsXckMP0g
— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) September 16, 2025
– AJ Lee documented her day on her Instagram Stories. Featuring her reuniting with the Divas Championship:
AJ Lee documented her day on her Instagram Stories.
Featuring her reuniting with the Divas Championship
(IG | theajmendez) pic.twitter.com/XCteWxFDt9
— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) September 16, 2025
(source: IG | theajmendez)
– 92 Aniversario CMLL will stream live on TrillerTV PPV in English and Spanish this Friday, Sept. 19 at 10:30pm ET.
BREAKING #CMLL92Aniversario will stream live THIS FRIDAY in English and Spanish on TrillerTV PPV.
SEP 19 | 10:30pm ET | Watch live on TrillerTV PPV pic.twitter.com/5qSVvLPNkM
— TrillerTV (@Triller_TV) September 16, 2025