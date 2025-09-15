WWE Raw is live tonight from MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA.

Advertised is an opening segment with John Cena, Penta vs. Kofi Kingston, El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee, Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria, as well as CM Punk & AJ Lee going face-to-face with Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, September 15, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 7-9:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 9/15/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We see arrival shots of various Superstars at MassMutual Center, and then we shoot to some video packages looking at The Usos and The Vision rivalry and others.

John Cena Kicks Things Off

Inside the building, the theme for Massachusetts’ own John Cena hits and the crowd explodes. He makes his way to the ring to the introduction by Alicia Taylor and begins on the microphone by talking about playing football in the school in this town as a youngster, and then wishing someone a happy birthday.

Cena says he needs this tonight and he thinks Alicia for the introduction. He says he started that introduction with one thing and he held onto it because it evolved into a chance for the fans to show the world what they are all about. And for them to share a moment.

Cena continues stating like he said, he needs that moment because he has a pretty tall hill to climb. He then begins talking about his scheduled match this Saturday in Indianapolis, IN. at WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN. He says he could lean into some backstage politics to avoid it.

He won’t do that however, because he doesn’t back down. He points out a fans sign mocking Brock Lesnar’s jeans ripping on SmackDown, which reads, “John Cena’s jorts are stronger than Brock Lesnar’s jeans.” Cena says his catchphrase and wraps up.

Backstage With Adam Pearce, LA Knight & “Main Event” Jey Uso

We shoot backstage, where we see LA Knight and “Main Event” Jey Uso jawing at each other with WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce in between them trying to calm them down. Knight has beef with Uso for hitting him with a cheap shot spear.

Pearce tells them he’s got WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN this weekend and it’s already becoming one of the biggest annual events on the WWE calendar, so he can’t have this right now. Knight says he doesn’t really care about his WrestlePalooza. He wants The Vision. Pearce tells him to pick a partner. Knight picks Jimmy Uso to spite Jey Uso.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

Back inside the arena, Lyra Valkyria’s theme hits and the women’s wrestling star makes her way out and heads to the ring for our scheduled opening contest. As she settles inside the squared circle for a one-on-one bout against The Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez, we head to a quick pre-match break.

When the show returns, we see highlights of last week’s Lyra Valkyria loss to Raquel Rodriguez. Back live, Perez has settled in the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with the first match of this week’s show.

Early on, we see Valkyria doing well, with Raquel Rodriguez getting involved at ringside. The referee ejects Rodriguez from ringside, however shortly thereafter, Perez trips Valkyria on the top-rope and sends her crashing and burning.

As Perez takes over on offense, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see a look at the massive crowd in attendance. The camera shot slowly returns to the ring, where we see pin attempts and reversals. Valkyria hits inverted gut-wrench sit-out powerbomb and a Night Wing for the win.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

Bayley Returns, Makes Save For Lyra Valkyria

Valkyria was selling her back a lot near the end and after the match. Once things wrapped up, Rodriguez, who was previously ejected, returns and beats Valkyria down with a steel chair. Perez hits Pop-Rox. Bayley runs out in her return appearance.

Bayley hits the ring, making the save for Valkyria, taking out The Judgment Day duo as the crowd goes nuts. Rodriguez and Perez run off as Bayley stands tall in the ring and Valkyria recovers. Bayley starts having a mental episode.

She begins having what appears to be another internal struggle like during her recent vignettes, but then runs out and hugs Joe Tessitore, calling him Michael Cole. Valkyria looks confused from the ring seeing this all unfold. She hugs everyone at ringside, too. Bayley the hugger is back!

Backstage With Adam Pearce, Stephanie Vaquer, IYO SKY & Kabuki Warriors

Backstage, we see WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce standing with Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY ahead of their showdown for the vacant WWE Women’s World Championship at the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN special event this weekend.

In comes Asuka and Kairi Sane talking crazy as usual. Mostly Asuka. She gets in Vaquer’s face. Vaquer doesn’t like it. Asuka tells her she’s fighting tonight against Kairi Sane. Sane didn’t expect that. Vaquer agrees. Pearce makes it official.

Backstage With LA Knight & Jimmy Uso

We head to a different area backstage, where we see LA Knight approach “Big” Jimmy Uso about the tag-team match set up earlier in the show. Uso tells Knight he appreciates his situation, but tells him he’s got to find his own partner. Knight walks off to apparently do that.

Penta vs. Kofi Kingston

Back inside the arena, The New Day theme hits. Kofi Kingston comes out and heads to the ring accompanied by Xavier Woods. Kingston will go one-on-one against Penta in the next match of the evening when the show returns. On that note, we head to a pre-match break.

When the show returns, we see Grayson Waller and Xavier Woods at ringside as Kingston is in the ring. Penta’s theme hits and fireworks and pyro explodes as he makes his way to the ring to a big crowd reaction. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

After a brief minute or two of back-and-forth action, we see a big high spot from the ring to the floor, which is shown again in super slow-motion, before heading into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, Waller tries getting involved, but Penta super kicks him and hits a springboard Mexican Destroyer for the win.

Winner: Penta

Trouble Brewing Between The Usos

Backstage, we see “Main Event” Jey Uso on the phone with someone he says he needs to talk to about a few things. In walks Jimmy Uso as Jey hangs up. Jimmy asks who it was. Jey says not to even worry about it, before telling Jimmy that LA Knight is going to ask to be his partner.

Jey tells Jimmy he has to tell him no. Jimmy questions the “has to” part and again seems to think that “Main Event” Jey Uso is slowly turning into what Roman Reigns became during the peak of The Bloodline. He tells Jey he already told him no, but now he’s not sure.

He says this is the last time he’s dealing with this. He’s not taking orders from Jey. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into another commercial break. When the show returns, we see Jimmy approach Knight. He asks if he still needs a partner. He tells him he’s in.