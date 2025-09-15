Undertaker on the importance of storytelling, Danielson on successful Australians in wrestling

The Undertaker emphasized that professional wrestling is fundamentally about storytelling and emotional investment rather than pure athletic feats. He explained that while “a lot of the guys…they’re so athletic now, they wanna display their athleticism and that’s great,” relying solely on impressive moves can backfire, because audiences eventually become “desensitised, or you have to continue to push the envelope.” He illustrated this with an example: performing repeated high-risk moves like a double backflip off the top rope loses impact if the crowd has already seen it, asking, “ok I’ve seen you do a double backflip off the top rope onto the floor to somebody and I’ve seen that a couple times now what you got for me?”

Instead, The Undertaker stressed the importance of character work and narrative engagement. He said, “But if you can get them invested in the character and somebody does that character wrong, now you got them because that’s what it’s all about. If you love somebody you’re gonna pay money to see that dude kick the other dude’s ass. Or if you don’t like that guy, a reason, I want this guy to whip his ass.” For him, wrestling’s core is connection and storytelling: “Wrestling isn’t…about wrestling moves. Wrestling is about telling stories. We use the moves to help tell the story but it’s all on a connection…once that lightbulb goes off then you got a good chance of doing well.”

(Source: Nightcap)

Bryan Danielson (via an Interview with @WrestleRadioAU) has observed the success of Australian talent, specifically highlighting Rhea Ripley.

“It’s not just in AEW. Obviously, I’m here to promote AEW and the shows we have coming forward, but when you look at Rhea Ripley and how big of a star she’s become within WWE, it’s not just an AEW thing. There is clearly something here.

It takes time for a system like that to develop, where you realize, ‘Okay, there is something going on there, and now we’re starting to see the fruits of that.’ Then, what does that look like in five to ten years?”