Triple H: “We are less boxing, more Rocky”

Triple H on WWE: "We're not the sport, we're a movie about the sport"

“I say this a lot of times when people don’t understand, like if we’re talking to network executives, they’re trying to figure out what we are. I say, ‘We are less boxing, more Rocky. We’re not the sport, we’re a movie about the sport.’

“And Rocky is really a love story, it just happens to have boxing as a background and the metaphor for all the things he has to overcome and do. Our business, when you talk about that emotion, you talk about the storytelling, you talk about all those things, that’s really where it resonates. It’s why our business is evergreen.

“Very few people, unless you’re an incredible student of the technical aspects of it, nobody goes back and watches the SuperBowl from five years ago. People will go back and watch WrestleMania 3 to this day. 40 years later, they’re still watching it.

“It’s the story, it’s the spectacle, it’s all those things. That’s where we’re different. We’re a spectacle and storytelling. The athleticism is a huge factor of it, I don’t wanna negate it, the in-ring product, all that stuff, but that ability to speak, that ability to control a crowd, that innate charisma…

“If Conor McGregor comes back and fights in UFC tomorrow he’s the biggest draw they have. And he hasn’t won a fight in what, 10 years? Mike Tyson announces he’s gonna do something, everybody pays attention, because he has that charisma and that innate ability to make you want to pay attention.”

