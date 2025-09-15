Toni Storm says she’s AEW for life!

Appearing on The Sandman’s podcast on YouTube, AEW Women’s champion Toni Storm pledged the rest of her career to AEW, saying that you will never see her in any other company in any other capacity after she’s done.

“When I’m done wrestling, you’ll never see me again,” Toni told the crew. “You’ll never see me in any other capacity, or in any other company for that matter.”

Asked if AEW is the one and only for her, the champ said, “Exclusive. And then I will vanish with that. There’s no encore!”

Storm said she’s currently on a five-year deal and can’t remember how long it’s been but stressed she’s an AEW lifer.

“I’m not doing anything else,” she said. “Where would I go? What would I do? Because I’m on a long deal for AEW. I signed my life to AEW.”

While Sandman pointed out to her that he felt the same way with ECW but than things happened, Storm acknowledged that in wrestling, crazy shit happens but for now, there’s no alternative for her.

When she was asked if she would return to WWE, Storm didn’t even think about it before responding with a negative.

“And that’s no offense to them, I think they’re great,” Storm said. “I understand them for exactly what they are…they’re a machine, they’re a business and I just don’t fit in with their whole shtick and that’s cool.”

The Kiwi star said that she loves a lot of people who work with WWE and is glad that they are getting that money, but for her, it doesn’t matter, adding that she could do 20 more years with AEW if she felt like it.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996