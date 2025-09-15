Preview for tonight’s WWE Raw, Naomi says she is technically still champion

– Vacant reacts to Naomi claiming she is still the champion.
Technically I’m still y’all’s champion hahahhahahahahhahahahahaha⚠️ pic.twitter.com/vok60C6yMZ
— Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) September 14, 2025
– Naomi about to take care of Big Jim.
Heading to Big Jim’s presidential suite pic.twitter.com/BmcuKTL5jJ
— Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) September 13, 2025
– Officially announced for tonight’s WWE Raw in Springfield, MA:
– John Cena appearance
– CM Punk, AJ Lee, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch segment
– Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez
– Penta vs. Kofi Kingston
– Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano
Reminder: Raw’s start time for tonight’s episode is 7PM ET.
