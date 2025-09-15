Preview for tonight’s WWE Raw, Naomi says she is technically still champion

Steve Gerweck
– Officially announced for tonight’s WWE Raw in Springfield, MA:

John Cena appearance

CM Punk, AJ Lee, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch segment

– Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

Penta vs. Kofi Kingston

– Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano

Reminder: Raw’s start time for tonight’s episode is 7PM ET.

