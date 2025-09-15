Notes on Rhea Ripley, Andrade, and Miku Aono

– Another story making the rounds is that Andrade was unable to be reached for several weeks as he left the United States to travel to another country in South America and didn’t respond to the WWE’s overtures.

(source: PWInsider)

– Rhea Ripley has commented after “living her dream” this weekend with Terrifier’s Art The Clown and Ice Nine Kills at Silver Scream Con:

Happiness overload what a killer weekend! https://t.co/tXBSwShAWS — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 14, 2025

– Miku Aono won the 2025 Marigold Dream Star Grand Prix at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, defeating Victoria Yuzuki in the final.