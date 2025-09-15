Kris Statlander on what she wants to see for the AEW women’s division

Kris Statlander speaks on what she wants to see for the AEW women’s division:

“I want to see more things that people get so invested in that they want to see us at the top of the card every single night. And that’s not necessarily just a ‘Put us in the main event’ type thing. I think people need to draw passion from themselves into their performances, and I think we are getting to that point where people are caring so much about what they’re putting out there that things are getting more heated. Things are getting more exciting.

People are more invested in the women’s division than they ever have been before. And [I want] more big blow-off matches and more street fights. Why not? The girls love to go nuts. The girls love going crazy. More street fights, tag titles, blood and guts, maybe mixed tag stuff more often, stuff like that. I agree with all of those things.”

Statlander believes she had to prove herself as worthy of contending for the AEW Women’s World Championship again:

“I do see a lot of people defending me online about how I haven’t had a world title [opportunity] in a very long time. But in my defense, I failed a lot of title shots very early on. So not really worthy. And I got injured twice. And then I had the TBS title. It’s not like I never accomplished anything, but yeah, I failed a lot of title shots very early on in my career with AEW.

I understand why I had to prove that I was worthy of being a title contender again. It took a long time. It took a lot of recovery from surgeries. It took a lot of proving myself as a TBS champion and proving myself as a team player, and also not necessarily as a team player, but proving my worth as a general contender and a competitor that I deserve a title shot again.”

(Source: Interview with @LyricWrestling | @SI_wrestling)