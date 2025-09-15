Jey Uso throws out first pitch at Fenway (video), Nathan Frazer tweets on his faith, TKO announcement

– Nathan Frazer announced that he is choosing to be more bold in expressing his faith in Jesus Christ.
After careful consideration, I have decided to become even bolder with my faith in Jesus Christ.
Happy Sunday
— Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) September 14, 2025
– Jey Uso got Fenway Park yeeting before Red Sox vs Yankees game:
.@fenwaypark is feelin’ Ucey ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/6rbpYOdYv3
— WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2025
– TKO announces $1 Billion in share repurchases:
#tko pic.twitter.com/txWymI4M7L
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) September 15, 2025