Jerry Lawler speaks to Memphis’ FOX13 about recent stroke

The Memphis FOX affiliate FOX13 spoke the Jerry “The King” Lawler following his recent stroke.

The WWE Hall of Famer told the news station that days before the stroke, he was not taking his medication and had trouble with his vision, including not recognizing his own house when he got to his Florida condo.

“I remember lying in the bed in the hospital and when people that I knew, like family members, came in and I didn’t even recognize them,” the 75-year-old told FOX13. “People kept coming out of nowhere to thank me and to pray for me. All of that means such a great, great deal to me and I want to thank them for all that.”

Lawler has learned his lesson and is now concentrating on recovery and taking his medicine.

This is the third stroke that Lawler suffered over the past several years, with the first one in 2018 and that was followed by a big one in 2023 which has affected his speech and writing.

