JBL on the state of WWE and its relationship with AEW

JBL recently spoke on the state of WWE and its relationship with AEW, noting that while he doesn’t see AEW as major competition, their presence has still been beneficial for wrestling. He emphasized that Vince McMahon often thrived in times of challenge: “I think it makes it better. I think it makes it a lot better. The times that Vince did things that were crazy was when he was bored.

He recalled past examples, pointing to projects like ICOPRO and the XFL as ideas born when WWE lacked competition. Without a rival like WCW, JBL argued, Vince and other creative minds sought outlets elsewhere, which didn’t always translate into success: “When you have no competition… creative guys need to fill a void somewhere, and there’s no reason to fill it with wrestling because you don’t have competition.”

JBL also noted that Vince’s drive came alive when WWE was in tough spots, saying: “When things went bad, I would see him, and he was almost like, ‘Fantastic, I get to go to work.’ He gets to pull the company out of a tailspin or gets to pull something out of a fire. He loved that.”

On the current landscape, JBL admitted AEW’s presence has forced WWE to elevate its product: “I don’t think AEW is big competition – you could argue how big they are as competition, I don’t think it’s much – but they do respond. And I think that has a huge positive effect on the business.”

Reflecting on the WCW era, JBL explained the motivation competition created: “It was huge (working for WWE when WCW was competition). Absolutely huge. You wanted to beat them. You wanted to see what they had on their show and you wanted to go up against it.” Without rivals, he warned, performers face little consequence for underperforming: “When there’s no competition, what happens if you shit the bed? It doesn’t really matter.”

Finally, JBL noted that WWE has historically tried to generate its own competition, such as through ECW and NWA revivals, but admitted, “it just hasn’t worked very well.

Source: Something to Wrestle with John Layfield