Jake Roberts on different between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon, Triple H tweets on tonight’s Raw

– Jake “The Snake” Roberts (via Interview with @GamesHubDotCom) was asked what is the biggest difference between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan’s management styles and who’s got it right:

“Well, I think Khan has it in the way he treats talent. Vince was a great delegator. He would come up with the idea or use somebody else’s idea and spread it around to where everybody could work on it. Tony Khan doesn’t do that. He wants us to be all hands on him doing it.

And a lot of times things get missed, no way one man came up with this stuff 24/7, seven days a week. You know, how many shows are they doing now? You know, that’s a lot of TV time.”

