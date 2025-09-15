Eric Bischoff comments on the WWE ticket price hike, Ripley reunites with Scarlett and Karrion Kross

– During the September 13, 2025 episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff and Raj Giri took aim at WWE’s recent shift in ticket pricing following comments made by TKO President Mark Shapiro at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference. Shapiro’s comment—that WWE had “room to grow ticket yield” because Vince McMahon previously kept prices affordable for families—didn’t sit well with Bischoff. While he acknowledged the logic behind raising prices from a business standpoint, he warned that it could eventually backfire in a massive way. He said“One of the reasons that professional wrestling as we know it in the United States has been as successful as it has since the beginning of television time is because it’s family entertainment. It’s a generational experience.” He made it clear that families are the lifeblood of wrestling’s future—and when you price them out, you’re burning the bridge to the next generation. Parents could take their kids and their kids’ friends, and you could go to an event like WWE or AEW or TNA and afford to bring them. Those kids grow up, and they’ll bring their kids one day. If you break that generational cycle, you break the foundation of your audience.”

– Karrion Kross & Scarlett reunited with WWE’s Rhea Ripley at Silver Scream Con!

“Because nothing reunites like a mutual love of horror and metal…