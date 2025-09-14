Triple H on pulling back the curtain for the Unreal series

Triple H explained why WWE decided to “pull back the curtain” with WWE Unreal, stressing that the world already knows what wrestling is today. He said, “Netflix opens up a door for us to be seen in a different way, much like ESPN does… It’s not 1960, it’s not 1950, we’re not trying to tell people this is real. We’re a show.”

He emphasized that fans are already aware of the scripted nature of wrestling: “Everybody knows that these talent are not exactly everything that you see on TV… they know there’s scripts, they know there’s writers, they know all this—it doesn’t take a genius.”

The series aims to deepen fan connection by revealing more of the process: “We felt like there was an opportunity… to let them in a little further, and we find that the more we let them in, the more engaged they are in the product.”

For non-fans, Triple H believes honesty is the best way to spark interest: “The way to get them engaged is… by saying, this is really what we are, here’s the spectacle… here is the passion, the pride, the heart, the soul, the blood, the sweat, the tears.”

He compared it to behind-the-scenes footage from movies, which only builds excitement: “When you see clips from a movie… it doesn’t make you want to see the movie less. Actually seeing that spectacle makes you wanna see it more.”

Finally, Triple H likened the concept to the Netflix hit that boosted F1’s popularity: “This is, to some degree, our Drive to Survive for F1… When you see what really goes into what we do and making it work, I feel like it’s hard not to be enamored with that.”

Source: Club 520 Podcast