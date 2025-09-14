Thunder Rosa on Belair’s thoughts on WrestleMania 43 heading to Saudi Arabia

Thunder Rosa Comments On Bianca Belair’s Thoughts on WWE WrestleMania 43 heading to Saudi Arabia.

“They give them money. We’re gonna give you a show. That’s it. The stakeholders are calling the shots. And you have to go for what they tell you to do, otherwise you’re not gonna eat. This is part of your job.

“Bianca, you are absolutely right, the women that are participating in these shows are making history because seven years ago they couldn’t participate, but again, it’s like – you’re not gonna change how society looks at women in these countries. This is part of historical religions and everything else.”

At the press conference, Belair said that she sees Saudi Arabia evolve each time she goes there, and is proud to be a part of the “progress and change happening.”

(Source: Busted Open)