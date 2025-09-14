Rhea Ripley gets “killed” on stage by Art The Clown at Silver Scream Con

Rhea Ripley said she has just “lived her dream” by getting “killed” on stage by Art the Clown at Silver Scream Con at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The former WWE Women’s World champion appeared on he stage to confront Art the Clown during a performance and Art tried to grab a toy from Ripley’s hand, only to be slapped in the face.

Art returned the gesture and then Ripley crawled to a box on stage where Art held her up and then hit her with a knife in the back as pyro went off simultaneously. Two individuals, dressed as nurses, then walked in and carried Ripley out.

The whole stunt was performed as Ice Nine Kills performed the song A Work of Art.

“I may have just lived my dream. Thank you SilverScreamCon @ICENINEKILLS and EVERYBODY involved,” wrote Ripley on X afterward.

Nothing to see here, just Rhea Ripley selling for Art The Clown at Silver Screen Con, as Ice Nine Kills plays "A Work of Art". pic.twitter.com/FVzI3QG3xu — Crazy flix (@Crazyflix94) September 14, 2025

