Rey Mysterio says his wife was first to realize Dominik would be a heel

Rey Mysterio says his wife Angie was the first to realize their son Dominik would be a heel:

“Deep down in my thoughts, I’ve always said or knew that he was gonna be something bigger than what I did. I didn’t know how.

“My wife was the first one to spot and point out that she never saw him as the good guy. She always saw him as a bad guy in the ring. Which, now it makes complete sense. She spent more time with him than I did because I was traveling so much.

“But to see his growth over the past four years and how he just evolved into this character and embraced it and now completely owns it, is awesome man.

“His confidence is – I wish I had some of that when I was his age, and I wish I knew what he knows now when I was his age. I had no clue, I was learning as I was going.

“But I think the huge factor in this is, he was thrown in right away to swim with sharks, and he figured that out, he learned how to swim with sharks, so – I think personally that’s why he’s in the spot that he’s in now.”

