More on the WWE release of Andrade, Lilian Garcia congratulates Dominik Mysterio

– Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio says Andrade’s WWE release was due to a disciplinary issue:

“I do know it was a discipline thing. It was not his doing at all. It wasn’t like, oh, he’s not being used well, so he’s unhappy. I’m positive he’s unhappy, but it wasn’t him asking out. He wasn’t fired until today, but a couple of weeks ago, there was a disciplinary thing. All I know is it was at a TV shoot, and he was told to go home, and he’s not been used since.

I was told it was not drug-related, it was not alcohol-related, it was not marriage-related. Nobody would tell me what it was, but it was enough to be sent home.”

– Lillian Garcia congratulates Dominik Mysterio on becoming Triple AAA Mega Champion: