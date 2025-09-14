First two participants in AEW Unified title three-way match advance

The first two individuals in the AEW Unified title three-way match at All Out advanced last night on Collision.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Anthony Bowens and then champion Kazuchika Okada defeated Michael Oku to punch their ticket to Toronto.

The third and final participant will be revealed on Wednesday when Mascara Dorada takes on The Beast Mortos in the last qualifying match.

Both Takeshita and Okada are part of the Don Callis Family but on September 20, they will put their friendship aside at least until the end of the match!

