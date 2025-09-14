ESPN kicks off WWE programming next week

ESPN will kick off its WWE programming next week just days ahead of their first premium live event, Wrestlepalooza.

On Thursday, September 19, ESPN2 will air the ESPN Wrestlepalooza Special, airing at 3PM ET. Replays will air on ESPN2 and ESPN News throughout the day.

The following day, on Friday, September 20, the Road to Wrestlepalooza will air at 4PM ET on ESPN2, a show which will feature interviews and highlights for the main matches.

On Saturday evening, ESPN Unlimited will have the Spanish version of the pre-show live at 7PM ET and the channel will also air the post-show after the premium live event is over.

Wrestlepalooza kicks off a five-year deal between WWE and ESPN worth $1.6 billion.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996