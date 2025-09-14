Ava stands behind what she said about Charlie Kirk, Stephanie/HHH sighting, Roman Reigns (photo)

– The Rock’s daughter, Ava, has doubled down on her remarks about the late Charlie Kirk. The NXT GM previously posted on her Instagram story: “If you want people to have kind words when you pass, you should say kind words when you’re alive.”

Following backlash, Ava responded with another message: “and I’ll stand behind this. be kind, now more than ever.”

– Triple H posted:

– Roman Reigns with the director of Street Fighter in Australia: