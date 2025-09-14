Another update on Andrade’s WWE release

Multiple sources indicate that Andrade had at least one wellness policy violation during his most recent WWE run……

It is not known how exactly he was in violation of the policy, or whether or not he in fact tested positive for a banned substance (WWE can suspend talent for failing to produce a test). It is also not clear if it directly led to his release, but it was noted that he was suspended without pay as of a result of it.

He was told to leave a taping last month, and was escorted out of the building. A high-level source asserted this dismissal from the building was in relation to his most recent suspension, and that it affected major creative plans for his tag team with Rey Fenix.

Source: Jon Alba / SI.com