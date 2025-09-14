9/13/25 AEW Collision Recap

– MJF kicked off Collision. MJF told the audience he would have asked them to listen, but he knew firsthand they were so poor they couldn’t afford to listen. MJF stated to Mark that what has been happening has been eye for an eye. Mark Briscoe distraction cost MJF his title match So he cost Mark Briscoe his title match. Briscoe was thankful for MJF for allowing him to choose the match stipulation for the upcoming All Out. So Mark decided on a Table n Tacks Match. Mark felt bad he didn’t give Maxwell his wedding gift and decided to surprise attack him at the end.

– Konosuke Takeshita Defeated Anthony Bowens with Ranging Fire to Advance forward the AEW Unified Championship Tournament.

– Triangle of Madness/Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford Defeated TayJay/Harley Cameron/Kris Statlander & Jamie Hayter in a 5 on 5 for 500K. Afterward, a huge brawl broke out around the ring & Queen Aminata/Mina Shirakawa joined as well. Toni Storm yelled out : BRAWL ******

– Big Bill Defeated Max Caster’s Challenge with 3:06 left on the clock. Bill got on the microphone, pretty much dragged Eddie’s fans and questioning his where abouts. So Bill stated at All Out he wants Eddie Kingston. However, he questions if Eddie will show up. Cause he will expose him for nothing more than a New York Fraud.

– Jerry Lynn was speaking to Anthony Bowens until Max Caster accidentally bumped into Bowens. Bowens started to beat down Caster & took it to the ring!! Lynn had enough of the both of them & started to speak to them of their past accomplishments up until now. The Swirl came out to interrupt Jerry Lynn & told him he needs to put his energy into a tag team that functions instead of trying to reunite. Jerry Lynn had enough of the Swirl and The Swirl/Max Caster/Jerry Lynn all broke into a brawl. Bowens was having thoughts until he finally got into the ring to help out.

– With Mistico’s mask up for grabs in the upcoming match with MJF at CMLL 92nd Aniversario!! MJF stated to Mistico that he’s not doing this for his country but for the betterment of pro wrestling. He can’t wait to end him…dog. Mistico can’t wait until MJF comes back his house at 92nd Aniversario.

– FTR Defeated Adam Priest/Tommy Billington with Mind Breaker in a Second Match.

– Kazuchika Okada Defeated Michael Oku with a Tombstone PileDriver/Rain Maker Combination to retain AEW Unified Championship & advanced forward the Tournament. Konosuke Takeshita came out to confront Okada.

– Death Riders Daniel Garcia/Jon Moxley Defeated Paragon with a Curb Stomp/Dragon Tamer.

– At AEW All Out, it will be Eddie Kingston vs. Big Bill.